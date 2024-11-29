The venues will follow the 2024 season across five Australian states and territories. There will also be updated medical requirements for all competitors 60 years old and over.

Pooncarie will host the opening round of the season in April, before the Finke Desert Race retains its regular slot on the King’s Birthday long weekend in June. The Loveday 400 takes place in July, followed by the Gold City 450 in August, and the Kalgoorlie Desert Race will be the season finale in October.

Motorsport Australia’s newly appointed Off Road Manager, Campbell Smith, said the calendar provides plenty of opportunities for competitors and fans to be part of an exciting AORC season. He says that it promises to be bigger and better, with an uplift in dedicated resources that will mark a fresh and focused approach to AORC in 2025.

Featured Videos

“It’s fantastic to see almost every state and territory in the country hosting a round of the AORC once again in 2025, a testament to the brilliant work and high standards set in 2024,” Smith said.

Next year will see the introduction of medicals for all competitors 60 years old and over, as recommended by the Motorsport Risk & Safety Committee and supported by the National Medical Advisory Committee.

“The health and wellbeing of our competitors is of utmost importance and taking measures to mitigate risk in this sport is a key priority,” Smith said.

“The change also better aligns us with Circuit and Rally categories who work on the same medical requirements.”

He added that the notification of licence holders of the requirements well ahead of renewals, aims to reduce the burden on participants. It will allow plenty of time for them to get checked by a medical practitioner and comply.

“We are thrilled with the ongoing support of our competitors and event organisers as we get set for a big year for off road,” Smith added.

2025 BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship Calendar

Round 1, Pooncarie Desert Dash NSW, April 4-6

Round 2, Finke Desert Race NT, June 7-9

Round 3, Loveday 400 SA, July 25-27

Round 4, Gold City 450 QLD, August 29-31

Round 5, Kalgoorlie Desert Race WA, October 24-26