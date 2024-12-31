It marked the South Australian’s first 410ci main event win outside of his home state in the Murray Machining & Sheds Wright Motorsport Triple X.

Jones led home majority leader Waters in second and handy domestic racer Grant Stansfield rounding out the podium.

Luke Dillon continued his run of consistency to bring the PFR #98 home in fourth ahead of Lockie McHugh (who came from the B-Main) in fifth, Daniel Pestka, Bobby Daly, Glen Sutherland (who won the B-Main) and Rusty Hickman tenth.

Randy Morgan came from the B-Main to finish eleventh ahead of Brendan Quinn and Chris Solomon rounding the thirteen finishers from the twenty four starters.

The 35-lap feature race was peppered with red light stoppages and cautions.

Waters led for most of the event and was blessed to have many of the restarts come at critical moments that cleared the dense lapped traffic he was about to encounter.

Behind him, it was a dogfight of epic proportions that had serious points implications for the series.

Avalon specialist Brett Milburn was the first to exit with a rollover in turn three-four on lap fifteen whilst shock issues on the N47 saw Marcus Dumesny park up directly after.

With series leader Lockie McHugh mired deep in the back of the pack after having to come from the B-Main it looked like second place in the series Brock Hallett may be able to erode McHugh’s points lead.

Unfortunately Hallett and Jamie Veal came together coming out of turn four on lap seventeen with Veal’s #35 Maxim somersaulting violently down the main straight and Hallett’s GW Racing Q5 wounded and backed into the turn one wall taking two potential feature winners out of the affair.

Veal had started on the front row alongside Waters and after being tight early he was starting to pick his way back forward as mid-race approached.

With restarts breeding restarts Jordyn Charge (who earlier set Quick Time in Flight Two) began his assault on race leader Waters but contact between the pair going into turn three on lap eighteen saw Charge’s left front tyre deflate and him exit coming out of turn four.

At the same coming out of turn two on to the back straight a multiple car incident saw cars spinning and wrecking in all directions involving Tate Frost, Peter Doukas, Jordan Rae, Jackson Delamont and Grant Anderson.

On lap twenty one Michael Tancredi was out but then one lap later Queenslander Jy Corbet tagged the exit to turn four wall and flipped savagely down the main straight right over the Clay-Per-View wall cam near the flag stand.

Lockie McHugh had by this point begun battling with Daniel Pestka and the two made contact awkwardly late in the race with both rejoining their racing groove but not without lost real estate and momentum.

Stansfield had started fifteenth for the second night in a row and was evading all the trouble along with Luke Dillon as the two battled it out for the top five whilst Jones had seized his opportunity and made a break for second behind Waters.

On the final restart Waters tightened up to some degree and began running a wider arc on entry – a situation that presented Jones with an invitation he couldn’t refuse blasting into the lead where he stayed until the chequers.

It was an historic moment for the South Aussie and for second placed Cam Waters another PB result with plenty of positive signs that the first big win is getting closer.

Third placed Grant Stansfield recorded his second consecutive Avalon podium though this one is particularly satisfying in the company he was keeping for Speedweek.

McHugh salvaged fifth spot which would now put him in an even more commanding position going into the final round at Premier Speedway Warrnambool on January 1.

Bobby Daly’s impressive and consistent sixth place finish was a just reward for the Victorian gasser whilst Glen Sutherland salvaged some points coming from the B-Main win to eighth.

Official A-Main results:

1. Ryan Jones

2. Cam Waters

3. Grant Stansfield

4. Luke Dillon

5. Lockie McHugh

6. Daniel Pestka

7. Bobby Daly

8. Glen Sutherland

9. Rusty Hickman

10. Randy Morgan

11. Brendan Quinn

12. Chris Solomon

13. Jy Corbet DNF

14. Michael Tancredi DNF

15. Jordyn Charge DNF

16. Tate Frost DNF

17. Peter Doukas DNF

18. Jordan Rae DNF

19. Jackson Delamont DNF

20. Grant Anderson DNF

21. Brock Hallett DNF

22. Jamie Veal DNF

23. Marcus Dumesny DNF

24. Brett Milburn DNF

Official B-Main results:

1. Glen Sutherland

2. Lockie McHugh

3. Randy Morgan

4. Brett Milburn

5. Garet Williamson

6. Hayden Pitt

7. Chase Randall

8. Dennis Jones

9. Tim Hutchins

10. Brendan Guerin

11. Parker Scott

12. Ashley Cook

13. Steven Loader

14. Terry Kelly

15. David Aldersley

16. Daniel Storer

17. Mitchell Smith

18. Chad Gardner

19. Will Carroll

20. Luke Storer

Official C-Main results:

1. Brendan Guerin

2. Ashley Cook

3. Will Carroll

4. Luke Storer

5. Ethan Wyllie

6. Andrew Hughes

7. Jamie Heyen

8. Domain Ramsay

9. Eddie Lumbar

Official Dash Results:

1. Cam Waters

2. Jamie Veal

3. Jordyn Charge

4. Daniel Pestka

5. Luke Dillon

6. Brock Hallett

7. Jackson Delamont

8. Peter Doukas

Heat winners:

1. Daniel Pestka

2. Jackson Delamont

3. Brock Hallett

4. Peter Doukas

Quick Time in Qualifying:

Flight One: Luke Dillon

Flight Two: Jordyn Charge

SERIES POINTS AFTER FOUR ROUNDS:

1. Lockie McHugh 900

2. Brock Hallett 754

3. Ryan Jones 720

4. Luke Dillon 665

5. Marcus Dumesny 586

6. Daniel Pestka 570

7. Rusty Hickman 560

8. Cam Waters 550

9. Glen Sutherland 507

10. Garet Williams 495

11. Jamie Veal 492

12. Tate Frost 456

13. Brendan Guerin 454

14. Chase Randall 454

15. Randy Morgan 450

16. Jy Corbet 440

17. Grant Anderson 436

18. Peter Doukas 425

19. Will Carroll 415

20. Brendan Quinn 399

The fifth and final round of Brandt Sprintcar Speedweek is scheduled for New Year’s Day, January 1 at Premier Speedway Warrnambool.