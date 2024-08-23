At the wheel was Josh Muggleton, sharing the Camaro SS with Chris Lillis, who posted his first ever fastest qualifier after a couple of state championship bests of second.

Meanwhile the favoured Class X BMWs struggled to be competitive. The Dean Campbell/Cameron Crick M2 Competition had a chronic rear end imbalance while the Grant and Iain Sherrin M4 missed out on a competitive time as they made guard repairs after an earlier tyre drama.

Second fastest time also came from the A2 Class where Tyler Mecklem, in the Ford Mustang with Hadrian Morrall, was 0.23s slower and will start the Race 1 on the outside of the front row.

Third fastest was Tom Shaw, in an A1 BMW 1M with Zaki Wazir) ahead of Simon Hodges and Mark Caine (X BMW M4) and Chris Sutton, driving solo in his A1 Mitsubishi Evo X.

Class A1 BMWs were sixth and seventh with Michael Osmond (M135i) and Paul Buccini (M140i). Grant and Darcy Inwood headed Class B in their Subaru Impreza STi, Brent Peters and Damien Croxon (Holden Commodore SSV) led Class B2, and Allan and his father Rob Jarvis (VW Polo GTi) held the Class C honours.

The first of four one-hour races is at 10.20am followed by Race 2 at 1.05pm, ahead of Races 3 and 4 on Sunday.