First Focus Radical Cup Australia

Peter Paddon only needed to finish fifth or better if Cooper Cutts won the second race of the fifth round, and that is the way it played out.

Arise Racing’s Cutts would win Race 2 and the round while Garth Walden Racing’s Paddon placed fourth for a final advantage of 10 points. Cutts’ teammates Bryce Moore and Chris Reindler were second overall with Paddon third.

Featured Videos

The 50min race featured two safety cars when Adrian Aldridge and Warwick Morris bunkered at Murrays Corner and Hell Corner respectively.

Justin Tigani finished second ahead of Reindler/Moore, Paddon, Mark Brame, Terry Knowles/Bart Mawer, Brad Russell and the race leaders to the mandatory pit stops, Peter Clare and Josh Hunt.

Precision Sports Sedan Series

Peter Ingram wrapped up the title before the first of two races to complete the fifth round. Just as well as his turbocharged triple rotor Mazda RX7 broke the tailshaft before the first lap started of Race 2.

Second in the series, Steve Tamasi wasn’t without issue with ignitions problems in the Holden Calibra/Chev. But he won the first race ahead of Ash Jarvis (Holden Monaro/Chev) after race leader Geoff Taunton (IRC GTSS) stopped on the last lap with low oil pressure.

Matt Ingram (Mazda RX8) was third ahead of Steve Lacey (IRC) survived wall contact at the Cutting when challenging Jarvis for second. He still managed to head home Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev), Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev) and Ryan Humfrey (Ford Falcon/Chev).

Tamasi was able to ward off Peter Ingram in the third race which was called early after Matt Ingram stopped on top of the mountain with a flat battery. Jarvis led the first lap and finished third in front of Robinson, Humfrey, Duggan and Hugh McAlister (Ford Mustang).

Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars

Dean Campbell and Cameron Crick are the outright and Class X championship in the BMW M2. With two wins in the three races at the fifth round, they won both titles over Grant Sherrin and Simon Hodges in their BMW M4s. Crick won two races before Sherrin won the fourth and final race.

Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan shared the Chev Camaro for three fourths and first and second in the A2 Class. The battle for A1 went to the end between Paul Buccini (BMW M140i) and Chris Sutton (Mitsubishi Evo X) with the former the overall winner.

Karlie Buccini and Courtney Prince (BMW 135i) took out B1, and Brent Peters (Holden Commodore SSV) won B2. Father and son Rob and Allan Jarvis (VW Polo GTi) secured Class C.

Formula RX8 as a supplement to the final round, were strong in Class D. On the weekend Brock Paine was the winner from Tom Derwent and Justin Lewis who was a crash victim in the last race.