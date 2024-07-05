Matt Chahda Motorsport has bought a Triple Eight Camaro to race in this year's Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, representing its second start in the Great Race after debuting at Supercars Championship level in 2022.

Team manager Amin Chahda promised that a young driver would be given an opportunity to join the field for the biggest races of the year and, true to that promise, it is Vaughan who has landed the ride.

The 20-year-old South Australian won the Super3 title in 2022 with Anderson Motorsport and is currently in his second season in Super2 with Tickford Racing.

He is currently sixth in the standings with one pole position and one podium to his name, having achieved two of each last year.

“It's the same team, family-run, and giving some young guys a go, because no one else will do it,” Amin Chahda told Speedcafe earlier this year.

MCM, which is a fixture of the Dunlop Super2 Series, finished a creditable 18th in the 2022 Bathurst 1000, on the lead lap.

Then, Matt Chahda shared driving duties with Jaylyn Robotham, who has gone on to enduro gigs with Matt Stone Racing last year and Brad Jones Racing this year.

Brian Cottee will again be Race Engineer, as he is for the Albury-based team's Super2 programme.

Round 3 of the Dunlop Super2 Series starts today at the NTI Townsville 500 while the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 takes place on September 13-15.