After making its championship debut with a wildcard in the 2022 Bathurst 1000, the Albury-based, family-run team will contest not only this year's Great Race but also the Sandown 500 which precedes it, having now been given the green light by Supercars.

Matt Chahda himself, who missed out on a Bathurst 1000 drive in 2023, will be one of the drivers.

According to his father/team manager Amin Chahda, they are in talks with “a couple of names” for the other.

In any case, expect to see a youngster in the seat.

“It's the same team, family-run, and giving some young guys a go, because no one else will do it,” Amin Chahda told Speedcafe.

“A lot of the crew that we used in '22 are available.

“The only thing is, the team manager will be different. We haven't signed on the dotted line yet with him but he's pretty keen and we've just got to make sure it doesn't clash with what else he does.”

MCM, which is a fixture of the Dunlop Super2 Series, finished a creditable 18th in the 2022 Bathurst 1000, on the lead lap.

Then, Jaylyn Robotham shared driving duties with Matt Chahda, although he has signed this year for Brad Jones Racing.

Brian Cottee will be Race Engineer, as he is for the team's Super2 programme.

However, a driver and team manager are not the only unknowns, with the Chahdas in talks with both BJR – also based in Albury – and Triple Eight Race Engineering about entering one of their Chevrolet Camaros in the enduros.

“It is [exciting],” said Amin.

“I am very nervous. I don't normally get nervous but I am at the moment, with the unknown.”

Triple Eight itself will continue to field its own, Supercheap Auto-backed, Craig Lowndes-led wildcard entry in the enduros, with Cooper Murray also driving Car #888 in June's Darwin Triple Crown.