The Triple Eight-run programme was formally launched in Melbourne this evening with the covers coming off a striking new livery.

The launch also included key details of the wildcard programme, including confirmation that, like last year, it will span three events.

The first will be the Darwin Triple Crown which will mark Murray’s solo debut in the Supercars main game.

He will then team up with Craig Lowndes for both the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Both Murray and Lowndes will take part in their first test day on May 28.

“I’m so excited at the thought of getting in the car at our first test day,” said Murray.

“I’ve been looking forward to that moment since we announced I’d be in the driver’s seat, but I’m keeping my cool at the moment, watching a lot of racing and on-board vision, as well as going to the events with Triple Eight to learn as much as I can.

“To make my Supercars solo main game debut in Darwin is something that I’ve been working towards for quite a while now, and it’s going to be a special weekend.

“My little brother Jett is actually racing in the Toyota 86ss at Phillip Island that weekend which is very unfortunate timing, so my family are going to have to split duties at both events!”

The wildcard entry will be engineered by former full-time T8 engineer Wes McDougal, while T8 managing director will also take on team principal duties for the third entry.

“I’m thrilled that Cooper will also get a standalone event in Darwin for him to get comfortable in these cars, and it’s a great opportunity for our engineers and mechanics to gel as a team before an intense enduro season later in the year,” said Whincup.