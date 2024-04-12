The #888 Supercheap Auto Camaro that will be campaigned by Craig Lowndes and Cooper Murray will carry a revised version of the ‘Make it Super’ look with more yellow detail than the 2023 livery.

The new look will hit the track for the first time for a test at Queensland Raceway on May 28.

“I love the look of my first supercar – I think it looks amazing,” said Murray.

“It’s a bit different from what they’ve done in previous years, but this year’s design looks really fast.

“It’s pretty special to launch the wildcard here in my hometown of Melbourne where I’ve grown up my whole life. To have all my family and friends there to help launch it with me and support this amazing opportunity is very special and it’s a cool way to kick off the year.”

Lowndes added: “Supercheap Auto have again put on a great show and have really outdone themselves with bringing the fans closer to the sport at this amazing launch at Grazeland.

“The crowds and the atmosphere here have really ignited my excitement to kick off our 2024 campaign.”

This is the fourth edition of the collaboration between Supercheap Auto and Triple Eight that gives a young driver the opportunity to make their Bathurst 1000 debut.

Now full-time Triple Eight driver Broc Feeney came through the programme in 2021, with Declan Fraser and Zane Goddard partnering Lowndes in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Murray is the latest driver to get his shot at Bathurst glory and will also take part in the Darwin Triple Crown (as a solo driver) and the Sandown 500 (alongside Lowndes).

Wes McDougal will engineer the entry while Jamie Whincup will be the team principal.