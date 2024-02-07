Fraser will pair with Andre Heimgartner in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro while Robotham joins Bryce Fullwood in the #14 Middy's Camaro.

In Macauley Jones' #96 Pizza Hut Camaro, Albury's Jordan Boys is back for his third year of co-driving duties with his home town team.

All three are set to get seat time at today's Winton test.

Team owner Brad Jones said, “First of all – welcome to BJR Declan and Jay, we're pretty excited to have them on board for Sandown and Bathurst.

“Getting them in the car today is also very important, making sure they're comfortable and getting them settled in their working relationship with Bryce, Andre and their engineer nice and early.

“We'll be able to have a very solid foundation heading into the enduro races later this year.

“Watching both Declan and Jay in action last year, they put in some impressive performances when they were behind the wheel.

“Keeping Jordan and Macca together is also natural, they've been friends since childhood and what they've been able to build over the last two years as driving partners is exactly what you'd look for.

“The way they're able to push each other and work between sessions to get the best out of the car, it provides an exciting opportunity for them in 2024.”

Fraser's call-up comes after making his debut in the Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard alongside Craig Lowndes in 2022, when they finished eighth.

He moved into a seat of his own at Tickford Racing in 2023, before the Campbellfield team downsized to two cars, but has now been snapped up as Dale Wood's replacement.

“I'm really excited to join BJR,” said the Queenslander.

“I've seen the results that Andre got throughout last year and I really think we're going to have a great opportunity to go to Bathurst and Sandown and really put on a show and hopefully get a podium.

“Really looking forward to the first test day. The whole crew is such an inviting crew and I just can't wait to get started.”

Robotham is also set to race in the Bathurst 1000 for a third time this October.

He debuted in the Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard in 2022 then competed with Matt Stone Racing in 2023, and now takes over the role held by Dean Fiore.

“Excited to be joining Bryce and the BJR family,” said Robotham.

“I've known Bryce for a few years now and I'm looking forward to getting out to Sandown and Bathurst with him.

“Jumping into the car to test will be great today and It's going to be a good year with the team.”

Boys remarked, “I'm excited to be joining my mate Macca for another enduro campaign and can't wait to get to work to build off of our 2023 and have a strong 2024.”

In the SCT Logistics Camaro, now bearing #12, Jaxon Evans has stepped up from co-driver to primary driver status in 2024.

A new co-driver for that entry will be announced in due course.