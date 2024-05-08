Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



Fresh off the back of his second career Supercars win, the Kiwi sat down with Andrew van Leeuwen for a detailed chat about life and racing.

He revealed how he always saw racing as a hobby, not a career path, almost right up until he found himself in Supercars.

Heimgartner outlined the mental struggles of watching his unexpected career then almost slip away before he was given lifelines first from Brad Jones Racing and then Kelly Racing.

He also talked about his baby news, living in Western Australia and why BJR are the undisputed pitstop champions.

For all that and more watch the full episode of The Hard Card.

