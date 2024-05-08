The Canberran's Matt Stone Racing entry will continue to sport primary backing for the Perth stop from Supaglass after it took pride of place in a predominantly black livery on the #4 Camaro last time out at Taupo.

Hill finished fifth in the very first race of the 2024 season but is currently 16th in the Repco Supercars Championship standings after a start line tangle in the second Bathurst race, then a DNF in the Albert Park finale.

At Taupo, he made Saturday's Top 10 Shootout only to be caught in a pit lane traffic jam and ultimately finish 20th.

On the upside, his best result since Race 1 also came at Taupo when he drove forward from 17th on the grid to 12th on the Sunday.

Hill will be out for a more straightforward weekend in the Supaglass Camaro at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

“Supaglass have supported me for the last few years, so it's great for them to be centre stage as the naming rights sponsor for the upcoming round in Perth,” he said.

“I feel like we've had a competitive package at each round so far, just a few things outside our control have hurt the results.

“I'm not letting that bother me, and am focussed on putting my best foot forward for Perth.

“It's exciting to be heading west again, Perth is a great city… if only it wasn't so far away!

“The track is very tight, finding clear space in qualifying can sometimes be tricky. The nature of it being such a short lap time means the field spread will be very close.

“A couple tenths can be the difference between the front or back of the field.

“If we can get our ducks to line up in qualifying, we can certainly challenge for the front.”

The Supercars Championship field is back in sprint mode next week, with a pair of 55-lap races at Wanneroo, adding up to 133km each.

Back for the first time in 2024 is knockout qualifying, on both the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Supercars Championship action gets underway on Friday, May 17 with an hour of practice from 14:20 local time/16:20 AEST.