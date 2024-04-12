Hill carried major backing from Tyrepower at the first two rounds of the season at Bathurst and Albert Park.

MSR has now landed a new naming rights backer for the ITM Taupo Super400 with long-time Hill sponsor Supaglass stepping up its support of the #4 Camaro.

The move to a back-and-white livery is a nod to the trip to New Zealand, the first for Supercars since 2022.

“The Supaglass Supercar looks awesome for New Zealand,” said Hill.

“Supaglass is a local Canberra company on the rise and has been a major part of my racing career the past few years, developing into a great partnership with not only myself but also the MSR team.

“I’m looking forward to racing across the ditch at Taupo, the Kiwi fans are super passionate!

“From the preparation we have done, it is a very technical track with tight corners and mixed surfaces, so it will be interesting to see how the races play out with tyre degradation and all the unknowns.

“The car is going to look great on track, so hopefully we can bring home some great results in front of the Kiwi fans.”

Hill’s car won’t be the only new look in Taupo with Grove Racing revealing a special NZ livery yesterday.

The ITM Taupo Super400 takes places from April 19-21.