The ITM Taupo Super400 will carry additional significance for the Penrite-backed Ford squad given it has an all-Kiwi driver line-up of Matt Payne and Richie Stanaway.

To celebrate that link the two Penrite Mustangs will run a special livery across the ditch with a silver wrap that includes Kiwi birds and ferns in the background.

The return to New Zealand, and first time for Supercars at Taupo, will mark Payne’s debut in the main game on home soil.

“I’m incredibly excited to race on home turf in Taupo with our new livery,” he said.

“It’s very cool, and the silver print and design are simply awesome.

“The support from our New Zealand fans means the world to us, and we are keen to put on an unforgettable show for them.”

Stanaway twice raced at the now-defunct Pukekohe circuit in Supercars, for Tickford in 2018 and Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2019.

“We are ready to race hard on the track and make our Kiwi fans proud,” said Stanaway.

“I am determined to improve on my performance from the previous rounds and aim for those top spots as we return home.”

Grove Racing heads to New Zealand in good form, with Stanaway and Payne sitting sixth and seventh respectively in the drivers’ standings, while the team is second in the teams’ standings.

The ITM Taupo Super400 will take place on April 19-21.