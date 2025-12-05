Chris Gabehart’s future took a sharp turn this week, as the longtime Joe Gibbs Racing figure has officially moved on from the organization.

The news, confirmed by Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, ends a decade-long chapter that included championships, major Crown Jewel wins, and a recent shift into leadership at one of NASCAR’s powerhouse teams.

Neither Gabehart nor JGR has commented publicly on the split, but it’s widely expected that he’ll surface elsewhere in the Cup Series garage for 2026.

The strongest rumor currently circulating suggests he’s headed to Spire Motorsports in some form of leadership role, though nothing has been announced by the team.

Gabehart made his name atop Denny Hamlin’s pit box, where the pair became one of the most consistent and successful combinations of the last decade.

From 2019 to 2024, they collected 22 victories, including back-to-back Daytona 500s, and they never finished outside the top eight in the standings.

JGR shifted his role for 2025, moving him into the Director of Competition position.

The change surprised many—including Hamlin—who was reassigned to crew chief Chris Gayle.

Even so, Hamlin and Gayle nearly delivered JGR another title, ultimately settling for the runner-up spot in the final 2025 standings.

Behind the scenes, Gabehart also played a key part in shaping Ty Gibbs’ development.

The young driver, who won the 2022 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts championship before advancing to Cup, leaned on Gabehart throughout the season as he continued searching for his breakthrough first win at the top level.

Now, with Gabehart stepping away, JGR faces one of its most significant internal shifts in recent years, while the rest of the garage waits to see where one of NASCAR’s sharpest minds lands next.