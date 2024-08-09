Earlier this year, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was embroiled in an off-track saga that dominated headlines.

The 50-year-old was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a fellow employee, claims he resolutely denied.

An initial investigation into the matter saw it dismissed following an independent investigation headed by a King's Counsel.

However, the staff member was not satisfied with that outcome and opted to appeal.

The matter has only now being resolved with the appeal not upheld.

Following the development, Red Bull Racing issuing a short statement confirming as much.

“Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. That complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance,” the statement announced.

“The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not being upheld.

“The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

“The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time.

“Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards.”