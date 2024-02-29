A cloud had hung over Horner's head since the investigation became public knowledge in early February.

Horner maintained his innocence and remained in his role as team principal throughout the investigation.

Carried out by an independent arbitrator, the 50-year-old has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed,” announced a statement issued by Red Bull GmbH.

“The complainant has a right of appeal.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Horner has led the Milton Keynes organisation for 19 years, taking control of the squad following Red Bull's acquisition of the Jaguar Racing team for the 2005 season.

In the nearly two decades since, he has overseen seven drivers' championships and six constructors' crowns.

The allegations against him threatened to overshadow that legacy, which marks him as one of the most successful team bosses in the sport's 75-year history.

While the allegations became public knowledge in February, Speedcafe understands began in late 2023.

No further details were forthcoming throughout the investigation, prompting Formula 1, the FIA, and Ford to make their position on the matter known.

Formula 1 called for a quick resolution, while the FIA called for fairness in the process.

Ford, with whom Red Bull Racing is poised to part from 2026 and is already working on the development of the Red Bull-developed power unit for the next generation fo regulations, had CEO Jim Farley write to Red Bull seeking transparency as the saga rumbled on.

Horner maintained his innocence throughout and is believed to have rejected opportunities to resolve the matter away from the public eye.

His position has now been vindicated.