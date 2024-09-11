The fresh offering of Dabble brings a new lens to the sports betting arena, very much in line with motorsport fans and the way they follow the sport. Dabble has built a social community through in-app Banter channels allowing punters to share tips, opinions and have a chat about sport – with the ability to copy bets in just one click.

One of Dabble’s customers favourite features is fast withdrawals, which, on average, sees users have their winning into their bank account in under nine seconds.

“Dabble’s community is reminiscent of what we see from motorsport fans on a daily basis,” said Speedcafe Managing Director, Karl Begg. “Motorsport fans show their passion, they love the rivalry and discussing every detail of the sport with their fellow fans.

“That is the platform that Dabble has been built on and allows our fans to bet on the extraordinary.”

Dabble counts renowned Supercars fan and former Brisbane Bronco, Corey Parker as an ambassador, with Parker regularly appearing in exclusive content pieces through the app alongside former AFL stars Dane Swan and Heath Shaw and his fellow NRL cohort, Josh Mansour.

Key to the platform is not only the in-app discussions and one-click bet copy – but the immediacy of the withdrawal should you get that big win.

“Your winnings will be back in your account quicker than a Supercar down Conrod Straight,” said Dabble’s Chief Marketing Officer, Emilie Jirsch. “We see a really great fit between motorsport fans through Speedcafe and our Dabblers.

“Knowing motorsport enthusiasts are some of the most passionate fans, the banter channels in the Dabble app is a place for fans to connect, share opinions and tips. Fans can follow popular racing profiles and copy bets with one tap. We want it to be social, we want people to cheer home winners together and celebrate their successes.

“Speed is key in motorsport and being fast is what Dabble has been built upon.”

Speedcafe and Dabble are working on a variety of programs that will be rolled out both through the website and the Dabble app to engage motorsport fans with various content pieces and offerings through the course of the partnership.

Speedcafe readers are encouraged to join the Dabble community and be part of enjoying a betting experience that is more inclusive, social, and engaging. The best way to get involved is to download the app and have a Dabble.

Speedcafe encourages responsible gambling.