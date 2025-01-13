Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia – Jan 12, 2025

My Dakar adventure has ended after Stage 6 due to a fractured collarbone, fractured scapula and three broken ribs. I was hoping the injuries weren’t too bad and I could continue but it’s not to be.

The pain is intense. I finally got to sleep around 2am last night after taking some Tramadol, but I was back at the medical tent early this morning with bad rib and chest pain.

The Dakar medics want to monitor my lung over the next few days in case it collapses.

Yesterday’s stage has taken many more competitors out of the race and a few riders only made it back to the bivouac this morning after the next stage had started.

When I was in the medical tent this morning at 8:30am one rider had just arrived back from overnight in the dunes and went straight to the medical centre for treatment.

My Saudi friend Ehab Al Hakeen was stranded in the dunes for 6 hours until a buggy competitor found him at 2am, almost hypothermic in the sand next to his broken bike. Ehab requested a helicopter evacuation at 8am but the chopper couldn’t get to him.

This Dakar is beyond believable.

Despite my Dakar finishing at the end of Day 6, I’ve come away with many positives.

I came prepared as best I could be. I was in the best physical condition I’ve ever been and my results up until the end of the marathon stage reflected this.

I was constantly in the top 15 of the “Original by Motul” class and top 5 of the Veterans class. I pushed each stage as hard as I possibly could, had bike problems, and some big crashes.

Both of these problems contributed to my demise and my fractures have made it impossible to continue.

It will be uncomfortable for the next week but Katie and I will stay until the end of the race and support the guys still racing.

With Toby Price and myself out it’s Daniel “Chucky” Sanders, Toby Hederics and Peter and Chris Schey racing in the Dakar Classic left to fly the Aussie flag.

Chucky is setting an amazing pace and in the overall lead, and Toby Hederics is having a dream Dakar debut sitting in 21st overall as well.

Despite everything it’s been a very positive Dakar for me with some great stage results and amazing support from everyone back in Australia.