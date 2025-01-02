As part of Speecafe.com’s coverage of the world’s toughest motorsport event, Houlihan will write a daily-diary-style column exclusively for Speedcafe.com.

Houlihan will compete in the ‘Original By Motul’ class at Dakar from January 3-17, where he will be one of just 35 riders who have qualified for the event.

The Original By Motul class was formerly known as Malle Moto and is regarded as one of the toughest competitions in world motorsport with riders receiving absolutely no outside help or assistance at any stage of the event.

Featured Videos

Next year’s event will be held over 8000km with 5000km being covered by no less than 12 competitive stages.

Dakar 2025 will have more sand dunes than ever before in the Rub’ al Khali, or Empty Quarter, which spans 650,000 square kilometres and covers much of the south-central portion of the Arabian Peninsula. It is the largest continuous sand desert on Earth.

Incredibly, Houlihan made his Dakar debut in 2021 at the age of 52, and despite breaking his wrist on day three, managed to get through to the finish and was classified 50th.

On returning to Australia he had to quarantine for two weeks because of strict COVID regulations, meaning his medical treatment had to be delayed.

The following year a crash on day seven forced him to retire with fractured ribs and a broken collarbone and last year he did not make the start line after a training accident put him off the bike for more than two months.

“We have been working incredibly hard for more than 12 months to make this a reality and it is great to be on the ground in Saudi and double-checking everything,” said Houlihan.

“Speedcafe.com have been enormous supporters of myself for a few years now and I could not be more grateful and I am looking forward to telling our story each day.

“I have been proud to wear the Speedcafe.com brand at events around the world and it is incredible how many people know us and follow the site.”

Earlier this year Houlihan signed a personal sponsorship agreement with Velcro The Brand and through that relationship assets have been put in place to create the exclusive content.

“For me, Dakar is almost like an addiction,” said Houlihan.

“I want to see how far I can push myself. Going into the Original by Motul class just adds that whole new level of difficulty.

“It was awesome to have Velcro The Brand join our major sponsor list this year and hopefully we can bring them a big result year one.

“Matt (Browell) and the national and international team at Velcro wanted to test their products in the world’s toughest environment and we will certainly give them the chance to do that.

“I have to thank them for putting the resources in place that will enable us to create the daily updates for Speedcafe.com, and in turn, all the fans who just love this event.”

Houlihan will be one of four Australians in the event with Toby Price making his four-wheel Dakar debut with Englishman Sam Sutherland in a Toyota HiLux and Daniel Sanders flying the flag in a quest for outright bike honours on his Red Bull factory KTM.

Mildura’s Toby Hederics, the son of three-time Sydney-Darwin safari winner, John, will make his Dakar debut for the BAS World KTM team.

Houlihan’s Dakar Daily Diary, presented by Velcro, will start with a preview on Friday.