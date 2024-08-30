For the second year running the BPO video has drawn complaints from the public which have been upheld by the advertising watchdog.

After a single complaint forced changes to the content last year, the Lake Redline Holiday Park version attracted two seperate complaints.

The video features a number of Supercars stars and other motorsport personalities, with the premise a race through a holiday park for the best camp site.

According to one of the complaints, “the ad clearly shows cars doing burnouts on a bitumen road that is not obviously off road or in a public area. It shows burnouts with trailers, caravans in tow, off country roads and among people, around people in tents and caravans.

“The ad appears to be in breach of standards – again – for this company”.

The other said the ad, “encourages dangerous driving close to people in camping ground”.

A modified version of the ad is in the works and will be released soon.