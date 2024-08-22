Daniel Ricciardo has pledged his F1 future to Red Bull despite the uncertainty of remaining in a race drive next season.

The Australian is the only one of Red Bull's four current race drivers without a deal in place for 2025.

With Liam Lawson waiting in the wings, and a rocky start to 2024, doubts remain as to whether the eight-time race winner will retain his seat.

That has seen him linked with a move to Sauber, the Swiss squad that will rebrand as the Audi factory team for 2026.

However, the 35-year-old has rejected those suggestions and pledged his support to Red Bull.

“I'm most happy being back here,” Ricciardo said.

“I also kind of, speaking on performance, it's kind of nice not looking elsewhere or, you know, having maybe other little distractions because I can just focus on this.

“It's an all-in approach, but I think that approach will also get the most out of me.

“If that's not enough, the c'est la vie, but I think that will also bring… it kind of intensifies it, but also simplifies it.

“I think it's the best approach.

“It's not coming from a stubborn place, but I don't really want to be anywhere else, either.”

Just four drives are unaccounted for next season following Carlos Sainz's signing with Williams.

One of those is the RB drive one Ricciardo currently holds, with other vacancies at Mercedes, Alpine, and Sauber (Audi).

Kimi Antonelli is expected to land the seat alongside George Russell at Mercedes, with Jack Doohan tipped to be announced at Alpine.

It leaves Sauber as the only realistic target should there be no race drive with Red Bull.

However, Ricciardo has admitted there has been no contact from Hinwil or Ingolstadt.

“I'm not going to say everyone's like calling me like, ‘hey, if this doesn't work, we've got something for you', but I think also I've been quite open about not wanting to [go elsewhere],” Ricciardo confessed.

“I've obviously done a bit of jumping around the last few years and that in itself can be tiring.

“I feel like I've worked my way back into this place and also Red Bull has given me the opportunity to be back here, so it's not something I just want to dismiss.

“And okay, what's next? There is no next thing for me. This is it.

“I'm appreciative of what they've been able to give me now and I really want to try and make it work with them.”