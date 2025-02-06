The famous Scot will take on a host of credentialed competition at Accor Stadium on March 7-8 in what is the first ever Race of Champions event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Coulthard is best known for his time in F1 which saw him rack up a total of 13 race wins in a career that spanned from 1994 to 2008.

The first of those wins came with Williams in 1995 before he switched to McLaren to become a regular winner and title contender.

During that time he enjoyed significant success on Aussie soil, winning the Australian Grand Prix in 1997 and 2003 and finishing second in 1998 and 2001.

He would later race for Red Bull Racing in its formative F1 years and still works with the energy drinks giant doing F1 demonstrations around the world.

Coulthard also has an enviable Race Of Champions with two individual wins – in 2014 he beat Pascal Wehrlein to win the title in Barbados, before besting Petter Solberg in the final in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

“Race Of Champions reminds all of us who have been lucky enough to take part in the event why we first started racing,” said Coulthard.

“It’s pure competition on track and an amazing camaraderie outside the cars.

“The competition is as tough as it gets and everyone wants to win, but once we finish racing the atmosphere is amazing between all us drivers from different series and generations.

“Even since I retired from full-time racing, I still do a fair bit of driving, notably showcasing the Red Bull F1 car around the world.

“The snow and ice in Sweden wasn’t my favorite surface, but I’ve always been fast on the ROC asphalt tracks, so I’m aiming for my third ROC Champion of Champions title in Sydney.”

ROC boss Fredrik Johnsson predicted Coulthard will be tough to beat in Sydney.

“DC has been a part of the Race Of Champions family for many years and it is fantastic to have him back for our first event in the Southern Hemisphere in Sydney,” said Johnsson.

“[He] knows how to win and has had plenty of success in ROC and in Australia with two grand prix wins at Albert Park in Melbourne. DC won our most recent Race Of Champions on a pure Stadium track at the King Fahad Stadium in Riyadh in 2018, and will be a tough opponent to beat for anyone in Sydney.

“David’s personality and ability has seen him develop an incredible fan base all over the world and we could not be happier that his Australian and Kiwi fans will get to see him back in action down under.

“The entire field, especially some of the younger guys, are about to find out what Scottish tenacity is all about. I could not think of a more appropriate driver to help us launch our 30-day countdown to our Sydney event at Accor Stadium.”

As mentioned by Johnsson, the Coulthard announcement coincides with 30-day countdown the ROC Sydney.

Tickets are still available through Ticketek.com.au.

The current entry list includes four high-profile Aussies in Jamie Whincup, Molly Taylor, Will Brown and Toby Price.

The overseas contingent includes modern star Valtteri Bottas, four-time world F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, WEC regular Mick Schumacher, father/son duo Petter and Oliver Solberg, DTM-turned-Dakar star Mattias Ekstrom and NASCAR champion Kurt Busch.