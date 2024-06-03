Penske Australia & New Zealand has delivered an all-new MAN TGX 26.640 to the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

Powered by MAN's flagship 640hp engine, the TGX boasts excellent driver fit, great efficiency and economy, and optimised uptime.

Building on a 10-year relationship with MAN Truck & Bus, the accomplished Supercars team, victorious in 10 drivers' championships and three teams' championships, has now taken delivery of its third MAN truck.

“It's wonderful to partner with the Shell V-Power Racing Team again, delivering a truck that we believe redefines the Australian trucking landscape,” said Craig Lee, executive general manager of on-highway.

“Streamlined and modern, the TGX is incredibly spacious, boasting an optimised dash layout and a luxurious rest and sleep area.

“Featuring innovative driver assistance systems and 640horsepower, the team can rest assured that its precious cargo will be well taken care of.”

Dick Johnson Racing CEO David Noble added that MAN made for a winning solution.

“With MAN, we've always had a highly reliable and efficient prime mover to transport our race cars and equipment to Supercar rounds,” said Noble.

“The new transporter contributes to our mission in achieving carbon-neutral status as a race team, giving us one of the most efficient fuel-burning prime movers on the road.

“Wherever our transporter driver travels across our vast country this year, not only can he count on the might of MAN, but also the extensive support coverage provided by Penske Australia and its comprehensive network of dealers.”

Underpinned by an intuitive operating philosophy, the driving environment impresses with outstanding ergonomics, SmartSelect navigation, a comfortable bed, generous storage space, and a modern and easy-to-use infotainment system.

The economical engine, improved aerodynamics, and many other efficiency-enhancing innovations improve fuel savings.

And the advanced driver assistance systems, including emergency brake assist, lane guard system, adaptive cruise control, and anti-locking braking, combine state-of-the-art technology with intuitive operation.