Melbourne youngster, James Anagnostiadis bookended his FIA Champions of the Future Karting Academy season with a dominant victory to wrap up his first international title at the Al Forsan sports resort in Abu Dhabi.

With Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 boss, Toto Wolff; wife Susie and Audi F1 boss Alan McNish watching on, Anagnostiadis cruised to a near two second win in the final event of the season.

Anagnostiadis – who signed on with the Mercedes Academy and won at the corresponding event at Al Forsan last year – has had a stellar season in the COTF Academy – a single-make chassis, engine and tyre series created by RGMMC.

The Australian won five of the 12 Junior finals conducted through the six rounds with two second placings. He took maximum points from heat races at seven of the events. He took the crown by 174 points from Will Marshall.

In addition, Anagnostiadis – racing for the Prema Team in European competition – became the first Australian since James Courtney to finish on the podium at the FIA World Karting Championships.

Oscar Singh was in the mix for a podium in the Mini category, getting into second from the start. In a huge battle pack, Singh was well and truly among the group battling for the win, however late in the race was shuffled back to ninth. Brother, Koda was 14th in the final round.

In the Senior category, Queenslander Charlotte Page ended her season in similar fashion to how much of it has taken place – by passing more karts than any other competitor. The F1 Academy Scholarship holder passed 12 karts in the final to finish in 12th position.

Her fellow F1 Academy Scholarship holder, Luna Fluxa was crowned Champion – with the all-female F1 Academy field watching on at Al Forsan.