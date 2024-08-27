The Haas F1 team is finally on its way to Italy after authorities in the Netherlands cleared its departure.

The American-registered squad had been prevented from leaving Zandvoort following a visit by bailiffs on Thursday.

A dispute with former title-sponsor Uralkali over unpaid money saw the matter taken to court in the Nertherlands, which found in favour of the Russian fertiliser manufacturer.

That led to bailiffs attending the circuit on Thursday evening where an inventory of the team's cars and equipment was taken, and held (with permission to race) until the debt was settled.

It's understood that figure equated to around USD $9 million.

On Friday morning, Haas acknowledged the incident and confirmed its intent to settle the matter, citing delays with the clearance of payments to the Russian company.

Payment was made over the weekend, though was not cleared until banks opened on Monday.

At that point the team's assets were released and freed to depart the Netherlands.

“Uralkali have now confirmed receipt of last Friday's financial transfer and therefore our trucks have been given clearance to depart The Netherlands and make their way to Italy immediately,” a statement from Haas confirmed.

The squad is now en route to Monza, near Milan in northern Italy, for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.