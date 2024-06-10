Robinson and navigator Shane Hutt enjoyed a flawless return from Aputula to Alice Springs this morning, stopping the clocks at a total time of 3h28m44.776s in their Trophy Truck.

That left them five minutes clear of the field led by Brett Comiskey in his ex-Toby Price Trophy Truck.

It was an emotional win for Robinson, who has long been chasing a King of the Desert crown – and dedicated the breakthrough to his late father, offroad stalwart Brian Robinson.

“It's been a long time coming, all the ups and downs over the years, it's a really good feeling,” said Robinson.

“The emotions are high, the boys did a great job. I've been coming here my whole life, so it means a lot.”

The event was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Robinson family, with Travis Robinson, who was expected to be a front-runner in his Pro Buggy, ruled out of the event with a rollover yesterday.

It was a four-man crew that scored second outright after the second leg, with Billy Geddes having driven the ex-Price truck to Aputula yesterday.

He was then replaced by truck owner Comiskey this morning, with both drivers and navigators Corey Cooper and Alan Cornick all award the second place.

Third, and the best of the Pro Buggies, was James Cook and Mitch Aucote, who survived a rollover on today's return to leg to end up on the podium.

There was some luck involved, though, with Brent Smoothy slipping from third to out of contention thanks to a flat tyre on the return to Alice Springs.

That means David Walsh won't make Finke history today by winning both a Cars and Bikes title.

He is still the favourite to seal the Bikes crown though, thanks to a handy overnight lead.

The first bike is due back to Alice Springs at around 1:45pm ACST.