Molly Taylor and her Veloce Racing co-driver Kevin Hansen have dominated the latest Extreme E round, winning both races at the Hydro X-Prix.

After back-to-back third place finishes in the season-opening Desert X-Prix in Saudi Arabia, the duo backed that up with consecutive wins in Scotland.

Taylor and Hansen dominated the first leg of the weekend before recovering from a lowly qualifying effort in the second.

Hansen took the lead into the first turn in the final and edged away to hand Taylor an eight-second advantage.

Legacy Motor Club driver Patrick O'Donovan threatened to take the lead away from Taylor on the last lap but couldn't find a way through.

“Today was a real scrap,” said Taylor.

“I think in Extreme E, particularly now with how close the competition is, the fight to get to the grand final is insane and it can go any which way.

“Once you get to that final the slate is wiped clean, and with the support of our fans in GridPlay we were able to put ourselves in a good position on the start line.

“It's one thing to be fast on track, which we know we have been all weekend, but we had to execute it under pressure so it feels great to have managed that.”

What a finish in the Grand Final 🤯 It was right down to the wire between @molly_rally and @FrazzzMcConnell but the @Veloce_Racing driver held onto it to the line 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pBxIZ60f7P — Extreme E (@ExtremeELive) July 14, 2024

Veloce Racing team boss Daniel Bailey heaped praise on Taylor and Hansen.

“I am so proud of everyone in this team and we are delighted to have achieved this success with so many of our friends and family here with us,” he said.

“From free practice all the way through to the end of the weekend, Kevin, Molly, and the team have done an amazing job.

“We're starting to show the consistency required to take a championship title, and it's great to see the hard work put in by all members of the team converted into race wins.

“The points we've collected in this double-header have launched us to the top of the leaderboard, and we'll be taking that momentum with us into the next rounds in Sardinia.”

Final thoughts from Kevin and Molly. We are still a bit speechless, but thank you for all of your support this weekend 🫶 pic.twitter.com/FvclwBUidw — E.ON Next Veloce Racing (@Veloce_Racing) July 14, 2024

The win extends Taylor and Hansen's points lead to nine over Carlos Sainz's team and 20 points clear of the Nico Rosberg-led team.

Extreme E continues with a double-header in Sardinia, Italy in September.

The first weekend takes place on September 14-15 before returning a week later on September 21-22.

“It's great to be heading to Sardinia at the top of the championship but we can't rest on our laurels now,” said Taylor.

“We have learnt a lot this weekend and we need to keep pushing for the remainder of the season.”