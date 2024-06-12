F1 movie crash at Silverstone

Production of the still-unnamed F1 film starring Brad Pitt is continuing with images emerging from Silverstone on social media last week.

Specifically, the image showed one of the ApxGP cars in the wall on the front straight at the home of the British Grand Prix.

It's understood the crash was deliberate, and triggered by remote control as part of filming.

Last year, ApxGP appeared on the grid in Silverstone alongside the 10 real-world teams, with stars Pitt and Damson Idris taking part in pre-race ceremonies.

Claims the budget for the movie had blown out beyond $300 million were shot down by Lewis Hamilton, who is an executive producer of the film.

Alpine test in Austria

Alpine held a two-day test at the Red Bull Ring last week with Kush Maini and Victor Martins at the wheel.

The pair shared an A522, one of the team's 2022 machines, and the first under the current regulation era.

Maini and Martins are part of the Alpine Academy and are currently competing in their second season of Formula 2.

“It was a dream come true and it was better than I could have ever imagined it to be,” said Maini.

“We completed our run plan successfully and we were able to tick everything off our check list which made for an incredible test. I can not wait for the next one.”

Martins added: “It is incredible to get another opportunity to drive in Formula 1 machinery after the tree days of testing I did with BWT Alpine F1 Team in 2023.

“It was another positive test for me, and it was a great opportunity to learn as much as possible, we maximised the day's running, going through both qualifying and race simulations.

“To have the track to myself and get the maximum enjoyment out of the car was an added bonus after a tough start to my Formula 2 season, it certainly reaffirmed my confidence as a driver.”

Audi signs F1 performance director

Stefano Sordo has joined Sauber ahead of the organisation's complete acquisition by Audi at the start of the new year – and its rebranding for 2026.

Sordo has signed on as performance director and will report to technical director James Key.

“The appointment of Stefano is an important step in the development of the structure of our technical department,” said Sauber CEO, Andreas Seidl.

“Stefano knows what a winning squad needs, brings a wealth of experience to the team and, with the different array of roles he played in the past, he is perfectly placed to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of our technical operations, and address what is required.

“We have a strong technical team in Hinwil, and Stefano's appointment will help us to harness these skills and turn them into performance as we continue in this crucial time for our outfit, with the Audi F1 works team being readied for its debut.”

Sordo had been working with RLL Racing as technical director in IndyCar (and IMSA), but has previously worked in F1 as head of aerodynamics performance and was director of vehicle performance at McLaren.

He also enjoyed a spell at Red Bull Racing, winning world championships with the squad from 2010 to 2013.

FIA meets in Uzbekistan

The FIA held a meeting on Tuesday in Uzbekistan with the World Motor Sport Council discussing a range of topics.

Among them were the proposed 2026 Formula 1 regulations, a snapshot of which was offered to the media over the Canadian Grand Prix.

It was also decided that technical regulations for Rally1 and Rally2 would remain stable ahead of new regulations being introduced for 2027 in the World Rally Championship.

A new manufacturers title has been created for Formula E while the 2024/25 calendar has also been approved – a 17 race, 11 event competition that will start in Brazil in December and run through to the finale in London next July.