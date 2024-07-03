New look for Williams at Silverstone

Williams will don a ‘staff tribute' livery at this weekend's Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The largely blue design will sport the union flag across its engine cover with the names of the squad's 1005 staff emblazoned on the design.

It will be a busy weekend for the team, with Franco Colapinto taking over the Free Practice 1 running for Logan Sargeant and Jenson Button winding back the clock.

The 2009 world champion will drive the FW22 in which he made his F1 debut with in 2000.

Elsewhere, Red Bull has teased its own special livery for the coming weekend, teaser post on social media suggesting there will be more red on the car in Silverstone.

Ex-Mercedes engine man to Aston Martin

Aston Martin has announced Andy Cowell, who was once managing director of Mercedes' power unit operation, has joined the squad.

Cowell oversaw Mercedes' engine programme from 2013 until his departure in 2020 following time with BMW and Mercedes-Ilmor.

He joins Aston Martin as Group Chief Executive officer, reporting to Lawrence Stroll.

Martin Whitmarsh, who had been in that position, will “transition from his role by the end of 2024.”

“Andy's arrival in October and the completion of the AMR Technology Campus will allow me to step away and focus on other projects in my life, knowing that the foundations have been established with an impressive team, inspiring vision and advanced facilities to achieve success in F1,” Whitmarsh said.

Bernie Ecclestone recommended Briatore

Flavio Briatore's appointment as executive consultant at Alpine came following a recommendation from Bernie Ecclestone.

A report in German publication Blick quotes Ecclestone, who says he spoke with Renault's Group CEO Luca de Meo ahead of the appointment.

“He was desperate,” Ecclestone claimed.

“Then the word Briatore came up. We quickly agreed that in such a confusing situation only a doer, a bandit among angels, could help. And there are enough saints in the prand prix circus.

“Flavio's great strength has always been: ‘Keep the discussions short, do things and think big',” he added.

“You don't need friends in Formula 1, you just need success.”

2026 tyre testing to begin

Testing of the new-for-2026 Pirelli tyres will commence shortly, with Aston Martin the first team to try them out.

A ballot was held following interest from multiple teams, with the Silverstone squad emerging successful.

The first outing will take place between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix with cars prepared to produce the downforce levels expected for 2026.

Pirelli's next range of rubber is set to be slightly smaller than the current tyres, though remain on an 18-inch wheel.

The width of tyres will also reduce, with fronts shrinking from 305mm to 275mm, and rears from 405mm to 375mm.