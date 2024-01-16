Winners of the last three drivers' championships and the last two constructors' crowns, Red Bull Racing took to social media with a low-key announcement of its launch date.

The much-anticipated RB20 will be shown to the public for the first time on February 15, the day after Mercedes peels back the covers on its W15.

Having dominated the 2023 season Red Bull Racing heads into the new year as the runaway favourite.

Such was its advantage last season that the Adrian Newey-led design team did little in the way of mid-season development, choosing instead to channel its resources into the development of the 2024 machine.

Further down the pit lane, Alpine has revealed a February 7 launch for its new F1 car.

The Enstone operation comes off the back of a rollercoaster 2023, which saw both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly reach the podium (in the Netherlands and Monaco, respectively) but also saw team principal Otmar Szafnauer sacked midway through the Belgian Grand Prix.

Bruno Famin now heads the team, while both Gasly and Ocon will remain with the squad, each in the final year of their current contracts.

Supporting them is Jack Doohan, who will continue in the role of reserve driver despite not having a racing programme this year.

That's despite Alpine expanding its racing operation to include a Hypercar WEC programme, with Mick Schumacher among its driving ranks.

Seven of the 10 F1 teams have announced their launch dates, with McLaren, AlphaTauri RB, and Haas still confirming their plans.