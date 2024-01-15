The Brackley-based operation will peel back the overs on its all-new contender on February 14.

Its new machine will be officially dubbed the W15, continuing the well-established naming convention employed by the squad.

The launch itself will happen via an online broadcast from Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will continue in 2024 for what will be their third season together.

Mercedes ended the 2023 campaign second behind Red Bull Racing in the constructors' championship after narrowly edging Ferrari to the runners-up spot.

Despite that comparative success, the W14 proved to be a troublesome and somewhat inconsistent machine, with the team having made no secret of its intent to rethink its design philosophy for the W15.

That followed the team's first season since 2011 without a race win.

A taste of that change of direction was evident in the upgrade packages the team introduced last season.

In Monaco, a new floor, sidepods, engine cover front suspension, rear wing and more saw the car adopt a more ‘Red Bull Racing' look.

There were further revisions at the very next race, in Spain, with another new sidepod inlet coupled with a change to the diffuser.

The new car is also expected to include a revised driving position, a point Hamilton suggested introduced a feeling of disconnect with the rear of the car.

Stake Sauber and Williams will unveil their new machinery on February 5 before Aston Martin reveals its latest car on February 12.

Ferrari is up next on February 13, with Mercedes a day later.

Pre-season testing kicks off in Bahrain on February 21-23 ahead of the opening round of the season at the same circuit from February 29 to March 2.