Jack Doohan is set to clock up the miles with an expanded F1 testing programme taking shape as he prepares for a 2024 season without a race drive.

The Australian ended his two-year stint in Formula 2 on a high, winning from pole on the same weekend he drove Esteban Ocon’s Alpine A523 in Free Practice 1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After a tough start to the year, not helped by underlying issues with the car that were only discovered prior to the Monaco event, he rebounded to be the championship’s top scorer through the latter part of the season.

However, it wasn’t enough to make up the ground he lost in those early rounds, and he ended the year third in the standings.

Heading into the new year, he has no racing programme lined up, despite revealing he had opportunities from a raft of categories, including IndyCar.

Instead, he remains steadfast in pursuing an F1 berth and will remain reserve driver for Alpine.

“The team obviously haven’t made an announcement, so I don’t want to jump the gun on anything,” Doohan said when asked by Speedcafe what 2024 looked like as far as F1 testing opportunities go.

“We’ll obviously be spending a lot of time with the time inside a car and the test programme will be announced soon.

“But it’s great to know that I do have that.

“There’ll be more than I was doing this year, which is great,” he added.

“[I’m] becoming more and more comfortable with the car. Whether I’m racing or not next year, it’s just super important to have that seat time.

“For Alpine to be provided that for me is very important, so I look forward to that.”

Doohan had logged miles at the wheel of a 2021-spec Alpine A521 as is permitted under the regulations.

For 2024, the team will be able to run the Aussie in a 2022-spec machine, the first year of the current regulations and, therefore, a closer match to what Ocon and Pierre Gasly will race next season.

Doohan’s schedule has not eased up since the curtain fell on 2023.

Following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he remained in Yas Marina for the post-season test, and also stayed on for the Formula 2 test which followed.

He’s also spent time in the Alpine simulator and was in Azerbaijan for the FIA prize-giving ceremony after finishing third in 2023.

The 20-year-old then ventured to Madrid for an event and then home to Australia ahead of preparing for 2024 early in the new year.