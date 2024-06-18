The film will be distributed internationally for a June 25, 2025 release, two days prior to its debut in North America.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer – the team behind Top Gear: Maverik – the movie tells the story of a rookie F1 driver, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Pearce is guided by returning veteran Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt, with the pair racing for the ApxGP squad.

Production has used modified Formula 2 cars, developed by Mercedes, to resemble current-spec F1 machinery, with Trevor Carlin operating them.

Recently the production was at Silverstone with images of a crashed car emerging.

The fictional 11th team has been filming at events since last year's British Grand Prix and will continue through to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Pitt and Idris featured on the grid at Silverstone last year as part of pre-event ceremonies.

Alongside the leading duo, the film's cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Emmy Award-winner and Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Samson Kayo and Callie Cooke.