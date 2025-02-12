The newly announced partnership ends a five-year run without a title backer for the world championship-winning team.

It will see the squad officially known as Atlassian Williams Racing throughout 2025.

“I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing,” said Williams team boss James Vowles.

“Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.

“We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid, and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation.

“Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Headquartered in Sydney, Atlassian is a software development company founded by university students, Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, in 2002.

The company has grown significantly since then and last year enjoyed revenues of USD $3.92 billion.

It has developed Jira and Confluence, the former a project management tool and the latter a Wikipedia style targeted and enterprise and corporate clients.

In 2017, it acquired Trello for USD $425 million and is a part-owner of the chat application Slack.

The relationship with Atlassian is the biggest in the team’s 48-year history.

“Formula 1 is the ultimate team sport,” noted Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian CEO.

“It’s where engineers, developers, commercial teams, pit crews and countless others work together in real-time at incredible speeds to race for a podium finish. Atlassian shares Williams’ deep belief in the power of teamwork.

“We know that when great teams have the right tools and practices, they can achieve things that would be impossible alone.

“As one of the first global technology companies out of Australia, we understand what it’s like to have passion, drive and the belief that you’re building something great.

“This team has been through a remarkable transformation, and I believe Atlassian Williams Racing has all the foundations for a renewed era of greatness.”

The partnership is a logical one and appears to address issues Vowles identified as early as 2023, shortly after his arrival at Williams.

“When a designer releases a part, it sort of goes into a black hole,” he explained at the time.

“Then there’s emails going backwards and forwards between production to try and find out where their part is, how it’s being upgraded, how big it is, how long it will take.

“Normally, that will go into a digital system that can be tracked so you understand actually what does the car get made up [of].

“Bear in mind there’s 17,000 components,” he added.

“By the time you have designers doing this 17,000 times you get lost. So you have inefficiencies.

“That software to fix that isn’t, unfortunately, £100, but that’s millions – and even up to tens of millions if you get it right.”

Williams’ last title sponsor was Rokit, a deal that ended acrimoniously ahead of the delayed 2020 season.

As part of its Atlassian announcement, Williams released images of drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz with their overalls brandishing the company logo.

It is a prelude to the launch of the team’s FW47 car on Friday.

Earlier this week it announced Jamie Chadwick and Jenson Button would continue as ambassadors for the team, joined by the squad’s last world champion, Jacques Villeneuve.