Speaking to RacingNews365 following Wednesday’s announcement, Ecclestone questioned the tone and phrasing of Red Bull’s statement, which revealed Horner had been “terminated with immediate effect” after more than two decades at the helm.

“It must be something very serious, in my opinion. I spoke to him the day before [on Monday] and he didn’t know. Well, he might have known, but he didn’t tell me,” Ecclestone said.

“It was a normal conversation. We were talking about Max. Nothing to do with this, otherwise he would have told me. All I know is the message the whole world has got, which is, he’s been fired, effective immediately.

“It’s the ‘effective immediately’ I don’t understand. Why would they ask him to leave with immediate effect? It’s like he’s murdered somebody.”

Ecclestone went on to say that the manner in which Red Bull dismissed Horner suggested something greater than poor performance.

“You can understand, if you’re going to fire somebody, then you’d have a chat before and you’d come out with something like, ‘We’ve agreed to part company,’ or something.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

“But to come out and say, ‘you’re fired with immediate effect,’ he must have done something a bit drastic for that to happen.

“Let’s assume they were unhappy with the results, which I can understand, that’s one thing. But to be fired immediately, that’s a different thing altogether.”

Horner’s exit came just days after the British Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen recovered from a mid-race spin to finish fifth, while Yuki Tsunoda endured a difficult afternoon and crossed the line 15th and last.

It brought to an end the fourth-longest team principal tenure in Formula 1 history. Horner’s reign delivered six constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ titles since 2005.

The team’s senior advisor Helmut Marko — who shared a famously fractious but ultimately successful working relationship with Horner — also released a statement acknowledging their long-standing partnership and turning attention to the remainder of the season.

🗣️ Dr Marko: “Christian and I have worked together very successfully for over 20 years – both in Formula 1 and in Formula 3000. I would like to sincerely thank Christian for that. During this time, we were able to celebrate an incredible number of outstanding achievements. We… pic.twitter.com/ZYt5ljY8g4 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 10, 2025

“Christian and I have worked together very successfully for over 20 years – both in Formula 1 and in Formula 3000,” he said. “I would like to sincerely thank Christian for that.

“During this time, we were able to celebrate an incredible number of outstanding achievements. We helped developed two world drivers’ champions and several grand prix winners. That has always been – and still is – the Red Bull way.

“As for the current sporting situation: there are still twelve races to go, and we will continue to fight for the drivers’ championship as long as it’s mathematically possible.”

Tsunoda also shared his gratitude on social media, thanking Horner for the role he played in his career progression this season.

“Thank you Christian for all the support you’ve given me this year,” the Japanese driver said. “It’s been amazing to see what you’ve built at Red Bull Racing and thank you for making me part of that. I’ve learned a lot and am grateful for everything”

The team now enters the second half of the season under new leadership, with Laurent Mekies officially taking over as team principal. Red Bull currently sits fourth in the constructors’ championship, 288 points behind leaders McLaren.