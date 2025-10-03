Former Penske IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud has shifted his focus to coaching and simulator work following a serious concussion at Mid-Ohio in 2023.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, he has supported former teammate Scott McLaughlin and contributed to both IndyCar and Cadillac F1 simulator testing for General Motors.

“Optimising the technical side of a car and managing relationships with the people in the factory has been my passion since I started racing,” Pagenaud said.

“I really enjoy talking with engineers, developing the simulator, and making it as realistic as possible.

“This work gives me the feeling of being useful and contributing my expertise, something I had been missing a little since my accident.

“My role and my goal are to make the simulator as close to reality as possible and to lay the foundations of the car.

“I want to help Cadillac project itself towards reality in the most accurate way possible.”

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon highlighted the importance of the simulator programme.

“Our work in the simulator in Charlotte is extremely important for building the team,” he said.

“It is crucial in many respects: consolidating our baseline performance and aerodynamic setups, allowing us to be race-ready during a grand prix weekend, validating systems and protocols, but also establishing clear and efficient communication channels between our bases in the United States, the United Kingdom and, ultimately, trackside.

“Simon has brought experience and energy to this process, and he has been a tremendous help.”

Joining Pagenaud are 30-year-old Charlie Eastwood, a Corvette factory GT3 driver, and 29-year-old Pietro Fittipaldi, who previously served as Haas’ reserve driver and contested two grands prix in 2020 following Romain Grosjean’s Bahrain crash.

Fittipaldi confirmed his excitement on social media: “Over past few months, we’ve been working together on the development of the team’s 2026 F1 car through sim testing and full GP simulations. It’s a privilege to be part of a brand as iconic as Cadillac.”

The additions strengthen a simulator programme that already includes test driver Colton Herta, while the team’s confirmed race line-up features multiple winners Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.