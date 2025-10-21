Verstappen dominated in Austin, taking both the Sprint and grand prix wins to move within 40 points of championship leader Oscar Piastri.

And as the Dutchman surged into the lead early in Sunday’s race, Ricciardo couldn’t resist a trademark quip.

“Meanwhile, Max is contacting the restaurant about his steak cooked medium rare for later tonight,” he joked, before adding: “Haha, yeah, Max is ridiculous. Kid’s so good. Yes, I’m stating the obvious, I know.”

The 36-year-old — who partnered Verstappen at Red Bull from 2016 to 2018 — was full of admiration for his former teammate’s form this season, admitting Verstappen’s late charge has reignited the title battle.

“I mean, Max is really keeping this championship even more exciting than it already was with Oscar and Lando,” Ricciardo said.

His remarks came after Verstappen’s fifth win of the season, a result that has put him firmly back in contention for a fifth straight world title.

With Piastri struggling to match his early-season pace, Verstappen’s relentless form has transformed what once looked like a runaway championship.

Ricciardo also turned his attention to others on the grid, praising Charles Leclerc’s defence against Lando Norris — “Charles still holding on is so impressive” — and backing Yuki Tsunoda after another strong weekend that included seventh in both the sprint and Grand Prix.

“Tsunoda’s had another good first few laps,” Ricciardo said.

“Two days in a row, he’s coming through nicely.”

Rumours around Tsunoda’s future have intensified, with Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko set to make a decision after the Mexican Grand Prix on whether the Japanese driver will stay in the senior team.

Ricciardo, who raced alongside Verstappen and later for Red Bull’s sister outfit, showed sympathy for Tsunoda amid the uncertainty.

Now happily out of the cockpit, Ricciardo was also asked about the prospect of a comeback — but quickly shut it down with a laugh.

“My neck ain’t so strong anymore, haha. No more neck training, thank the lord, haha, I hated that part,” he said.

“And the neck, it’s so intense that first sector.”