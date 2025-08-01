On the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari confirmed a multi-year contract extension for Vasseur, who joined the team at the start of 2023.

Leclerc, who has raced under multiple team bosses at Ferrari, praised Vasseur’s steady leadership and clear direction amid the intense pressure that comes with the job.

“I’m really, really happy. It’s not that it’s coming as a surprise, but I’m really happy,” Leclerc said.

“Especially in the past month, there were quite a few rumours, like it’s always the case around the team.

“To finally have the official news out is important and I’m really happy.”

Leclerc highlighted Vasseur’s ability to balance Ferrari’s emotional culture with a calm, rational approach.

“Fred really knows how to leave his emotions aside and have a clear vision of where we are at no matter how much noise there is around the team. This is very, very important,” he said.

“Fred is the person we look up to and the person leading the team. To have him for many more years is definitely a good thing, also because in Formula 1 it takes time to build something, especially a successful team.

“I’m very happy about that. Knowing that I’ll be able to have Fred alongside me for more years makes me optimistic for the future.”

The Monegasque also credited Vasseur with helping shift Ferrari’s internal culture, particularly in high-pressure situations.

“Fred has always had very cold blood in those moments and helped the team to be a little bit more lucid…and that’s the biggest thing Fred has brought to the team,” Leclerc explained.

He acknowledged the heightened expectations placed on Ferrari this year — driven by a strong 2024 campaign and Hamilton’s arrival — had fuelled added pressure and speculation.

“Definitely. The fact that there was so much hype around the team at the beginning of the year made everything worse,” he said.

“When we then started the season, I think everybody thought we were going to win the championship and unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

“Then there were rumours and that took a bigger proportion than what we want. These are not things we can control.

“It’s part of Ferrari. It’s always been the case and it will never change. We cannot focus on that. The best thing we can do is try and not think about those things as much as possible.”

Ferrari’s only win in 2025 came in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint, where Hamilton converted pole into victory.

Since then, the team has recorded five podiums — all by Leclerc — with a best result of second at the Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton, meanwhile, is yet to stand on the podium this season.

Speaking in Hungary, Hamilton said he only found out about Vasseur’s renewal a day earlier but offered his full backing.

“I mean, I only heard yesterday about it,” Hamilton said. “And you’ve heard my positive comments about Fred, so… I told everyone that. There’s nothing else to add.

“I told you before that it was the right choice. Fred signed me here.”

Asked if Vasseur reminded him of his former boss and friend Toto Wolff, Hamilton was clear they have very different styles but share a similar passion for racing.

“No, completely different,” he said. “But in terms of the race, the characters, they’re both massive racers, so that’s what they have in common.”

Hamilton praised the way both Wolff and Vasseur create environments where people, including himself, can thrive.

“All I can say, just from my previous experience, is I remember the real positive when I was working with Toto, was just how he was able to utilise individuals, figure out how people work best, how to get the most out of someone,” he added.

“For example, with me, he created freedom for me to be able to express myself the way I wanted to, and that enabled me to be the best version of myself, and that’s what he does, he would do there.

“I think Fred is very similar in that respect, and I’m still trying to learn the way that Fred likes to work, but I have absolute confidence in Fred, as I’ve always said.”

Ferrari currently sits second in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren, with Leclerc fifth and Hamilton sixth in the drivers’ standings.