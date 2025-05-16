A cloud hung over Doohan even before the 2025 season began with rumours that he would be replaced by Argentina’s Franco Colapinto.

Doohan lasted just six events and was, as long-rumoured, cut after the Miami Grand Prix.

The Australian remains part of the Alpine fold as reserve driver, though it appears unlikely he will return to the grid with the French team.

It’s been a bitter pill to swallow for the Australian, who has garnered support from all corners, including former Alpine driver Ocon.

Doohan replaced Ocon in the final race of last season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when the Frenchman was given an early exit to join Haas.

Although not surprised by Alpine’s decision, Ocon expressed hope that Doohan would return in some capacity.

“Unfortunately, not really any surprise from some of the decisions that have been taken recently by the team,” said Ocon during Thursday’s press conference.

“I don’t have much to say. Obviously, sad for Jack. I’m sure he’ll be back in F1 at some point.

“He showed some really strong moments this year where he qualified super well and he’s also been super quick in the car, which was good to see.

“On the other hand, Franco also deserves to be in F1. Last year he showed some great things with the Williams car.

“Unfortunately, there are not enough cars on the grid to fit all the talents that are out there. But yeah, not much more to say. I’m happy where I am.”

Doohan’s compatriot Piastri said the circumstances weren’t ideal for the Australian or the incoming Argentine.

Confirmation of Colapinto’s return came with the caveat that he was only on a five-race deal as part of the team’s so-called “rotating seat” policy.

As it stands, the 21-year-old will be onboard the A525 until the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

“It’s a tough situation all round,” said Piastri.

“Obviously it was a short time in F1 for Jack. Franco is coming in with these five races, which is also not an easy circumstance to come back into F1.

“For Jack, he can be proud of what he’s achieved. He still became an F1 driver, and no one can take that away from him. It’s a difficult situation, but it’s not really for me to comment on now.”

Like Doohan, Lawson has had a tough start to life in Formula 1.

He was promoted to Red Bull in place of Sergio Perez but befell the same fate as so many before him, dropping back to the Racing Bull sister squad.

The New Zealander said he believed Doohan was not given enough races to prove himself — a similar story to Lawson, who was demoted after just two grands prix.

“I spoke to Jack. Obviously for him, it’s very tough,” said Lawson.

“I think he showed enough to stay in Formula 1, for sure. He showed enough to be in Formula 1.

“But also, it’s hard — how can you be expected in five races to show everything you have, especially in your rookie season?

“Unfortunately, it’s very cutthroat. But as Esteban said, I think he did enough — even before F1, he did enough to deserve to be there.

“He’s done enough in F1 to deserve to come back. But with 20 seats, it’s very, very tough. Every team makes their own decisions, so there’s not really much more to say.”

Formula 1 resumes at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on May 16-18. Free Practice 1 gets underway at 9pm AEST.