Montoya, who contested 95 grands prix and claimed seven wins across six seasons, believes the new team should prioritise experience for its first campaign before transitioning to younger talent in future years.

“Yes, for me, I think that’s the pair,” Montoya told AS Colombia when asked about Perez and Bottas joining the team. “And the way I think they should do it is sign one for two years and the other for one year.

“Commit one for two or three years and then start looking for someone younger who can be more of a future for them.

“Because the two drivers they have would be very good, but they’re drivers that in two or three years will already be thinking about stopping.

“But for the beginning of the team, it would be the ideal pair.”

Cadillac’s F1 entry opens the door for two new drivers on the grid, with Perez widely linked to one seat following his departure from Red Bull at the end of 2024.

The Mexican has spent the 2025 season on the sidelines but is a proven race winner with extensive experience.

Bottas, meanwhile, has also been strongly linked to the team since losing his Sauber seat for 2025 before returning to Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

The Finnish driver boasts multiple grand prix victories and a reputation for consistency at championship level, making him a natural candidate for the second seat.

He has also been open about his interest, saying in an interview earlier this year that he views himself as a strong fit for the team.

Montoya was also asked which of the two should receive the longer deal, leaning towards Perez.

“Of the two, Checo,” he said. “I think Checo would fit them a little better with the profile and everything, but Bottas is also very fast.

“It depends on how motivated Valtteri is, because I think Valtteri is very fast and can be faster than Checo, but Valtteri is very emotional, it depends on the day.”

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has previously emphasised the importance of experience in the team’s debut year.

“A new team in its first year of racing would benefit hugely from people who are experienced,” he said last month.

The team’s CEO Dan Towriss echoed that sentiment in a separate interview.

“There are so many great drivers,” Towriss told Sky Sports F1. “I think that’s what I’ve been so impressed with – the young drivers, the experienced drivers.

“I think Graeme [Lowdon] has said, our team principal, we really are looking at experience for this first year. That’s so important in a new team.

“But there are a lot of things to consider, and we’re making sure to take our time and do our diligence.”

Other drivers linked with Cadillac include Mick Schumacher, Zhou Guanyu and IndyCar star Colton Herta.