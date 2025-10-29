Rovanpera, 25, joined Hitech GP at Spain’s Jerez for his first test with the FIA Formula 2 Championship team.

Rovanpera announced in recent weeks plans to make a shock switch to single-seater racing, and will join Japan’s Super Formula.

This week, the Finnish racing all-rounder got his hands on the current model Dallara used in Formula 2 – albeit, out of race specification with older Pirelli tyres.

Rovanpera is reportedly targeting Formula 2 in 2027 before a potential Formula 1 graduation in 2028.

“Happy with the test days. Driving is physically quite tough as I knew,” said Rovanpera.

“There are a lot of G-forces which are hard to replicate and will take some time to get used to, so happy I managed to get this seat time and can’t wait for more.”

It’s a major milestone for Rovanpera ahead of his transition. However, it’s not the first time he has tasted open-wheel machinery.

Last year, he drove a Formula 1 car at the Red Bull Ring – getting behind the wheel of a Red Bull RB8. He also drove a Formula 4 car and Formula Renault 3.5 machine.