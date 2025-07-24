Mekies officially takes over as team principal this weekend following the sudden sacking of Christian Horner earlier this month, ending his 20-year reign at the helm and marking the first time in team history that Horner won’t be in charge during a race weekend.

Verstappen, who was born in Belgium and considers Spa one of his two home races alongside the Dutch Grand Prix, welcomed the chance to begin working with Mekies as the team resets for the second half of the season.

“I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team and I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent,” he said.

“Silverstone wasn’t our best performance but it was a promising step to put it on pole in qualifying.”

The four-time world champion said he was excited to return to Spa, praising the circuit’s old-school layout and unique challenge.

“Spa is a classic and always my favourite track on the calendar; a very old school circuit where you have to do everything right to get a good lap,” he added.

“I enjoy the high-speed corners such as Eau Rouge, the layout which is different to other circuits and elevation changes that make the track more of a challenge to drive.

“There is always huge support in Belgium from the Orange Army and it is like a second home race for me, so I will be back wearing the orange lion helmet and my special cap and boots.”

For Tsunoda, the weekend offers a sense of familiarity as he reunites with Mekies, whom he previously worked under at Racing Bulls before stepping up to the senior Red Bull team earlier this season.

“We are coming into this race in a new era for the team and it will be good to link up again with Laurent, we worked really well together at Racing Bulls,” he said.

“I know how he likes to work and our full focus is on pushing forward and for me personally to start delivering the performance we need.”

The Japanese driver said he spent the two-week gap between Belgium and Britain focusing on extra preparation, hoping it will pay dividends in the second half of the season.

“I have spent the time off racing mixed between training very hard and using the break to mentally reset,” Tsunoda said.

“I wanted to be the best prepared I could be coming into Spa and in better condition, mentally and physically.

“I am feeling strong and sharp and looking forward to these next two races before summer break.

“Spa is a fun circuit and one that could suit us well, the sprint always makes things tricky but the work and preparation we have done in this off time should set us up nicely.”

Red Bull currently sit fourth in the constructors’ standings on 172 points — the first time since 2015 they haven’t been in the top three at the halfway point of the season.