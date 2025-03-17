Featured Videos

The Racing Bulls rookie was a standout at the Australian Grand Prix having qualified 11th, only narrowly missing out on a Q3 berth.

In wet conditions, Hadjar lit the rear wheels up out of Turn 1 and spun into the Turn 2 tyre barrier.

The damage was terminal and forced the Frenchman to trudge back to the paddock where he was met by Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony.

Sky Sports F1 captured footage of Hamilton consoling Hadjar.

“When I saw it happen, my heart just sank for him,” said Hamilton, speaking with Sky Sports F1.

“Not just for him, for his parents, for everything they’ve done to work hard to get to this one point and it’s snatched from you.

“I just felt terrible for him, so I just thought I need to go tell this kid keep your head high, walk tall, you’re going to come back.

“I think he’s a phenomenal driver, I really do. There’s more to come from Isack than we probably have seen this weekend.”

Asked about his interaction with Hamilton, Hadjar said he was grateful for his support.

“I think he knows what tough times are,” said Hadjar.

“I think he sees a rookie putting it in the wall on not even Lap 1, he knows how tough it feels and he came to comfort me and it was a really nice gesture from him.

“It feels really hard and I’m very sorry for the team.”

Hadjar was one of five retirements from the race. He wasn’t the only rookie to shunt. Apline’s Jack Doohan crashed on Lap 1 while Liam Lawson spun out at the same place as Hadjar on slick tyres when rain began to belt the Albert Park circuit on Lap 46.

“Usually I take it step-by-step and I was keen on having the best out-lap possible for the race start,” Hadjar explained post-race.

“Early in the lap you try to warm the tyres and I over-did it. It’s the tinniest mistake you can do and the car is unsavable. I was just a passenger and it feels terrible.”

Hadjar will have very little time to dwell on his DNF in Australia. The Formula 1 season continues on March 21-23 with the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.