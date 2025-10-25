Max Verstappen topped second practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix with a 1m17.392s, the Red Bull driver leading Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.153s and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli by 0.239s.
Lando Norris was fourth for McLaren ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth, with George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, and Fernando Alonso completing the top eight. Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll rounded out the top ten, while Liam Lawson and Oscar Piastri were 11th and 12th respectively.
Esteban Ocon, Isack Hadjar, and the Saubers of Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg all ended within a second of Verstappen, with Oliver Bearman, Franco Colapinto, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly completing the session further back.
Cars return to the track for FP3 at 11:30am local time on Saturday (4:30am AEDT Sunday).
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:17.392
|33
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.153s
|32
|3
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.174s
|26
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.251s
|30
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.300s
|29
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.437s
|32
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing
|+0.491s
|31
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.546s
|28
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.547s
|33
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.562s
|29
|11
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.826s
|32
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.840s
|30
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|+0.874s
|30
|14
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.889s
|29
|15
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.931s
|29
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.956s
|29
|17
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|+1.050s
|33
|18
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.329s
|30
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+1.463s
|30
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.802s
|29
