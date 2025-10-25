Max Verstappen topped second practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix with a 1m17.392s, the Red Bull driver leading Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.153s and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli by 0.239s.

Lando Norris was fourth for McLaren ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth, with George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, and Fernando Alonso completing the top eight. Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll rounded out the top ten, while Liam Lawson and Oscar Piastri were 11th and 12th respectively.

Esteban Ocon, Isack Hadjar, and the Saubers of Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg all ended within a second of Verstappen, with Oliver Bearman, Franco Colapinto, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly completing the session further back.

Cars return to the track for FP3 at 11:30am local time on Saturday (4:30am AEDT Sunday).