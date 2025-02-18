Piastri will return to Melbourne next month for the opening round of the 2025 championship.

It will be his third season in F1 after taking two victories in 2024 as he helped McLaren to its first constructors’ championship in 26 years.

McLaren launched its new car, the MCL39, at Silverstone last Thursday and heads into the coming season favourite.

Ahead of Piastri’s return to Melbourne, the 23-year-old has partnered with burger brand Grill’d.

The native Melburnian has created his own signature burger, “with 13 essential vitamins and minerals and low in sugar, decked in his colours and topped with all of his favourite flavours.”

The Oscar Piastri Burger will include a Wagyu beef patty on a charcoal bun with papaya sesame seeds, super-charged OP chipotle mayo, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, shredded carrot, cos lettuce, and Spanish onion.

“Both Grill’d and I were born in Melbourne and I’ve always been a long-time fan of their healthy and nutritious burgers,” Piastri said.

“The burger I’ve created with the team is not only packed with protein and low sugar but it tastes great.”

Simon Crowe, managing director and founder of Grill’d, added: “We know that athletes love and prefer Grill’d because of our performance and nutritional benefits, but more importantly they love the taste.

“Grill’d has therefore genuinely connected with athletes and so we’re pleased to partner with Melbourne’s own F1 driver Oscar Piastri.

“When an Aussie hero such as Oscar races on home soil in Melbourne, Grill’d wants to be there and support him on and off the track.”

The Australian Grand Prix opens the F1 season on March 14-16, with Supercars, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Formula 2, and Formula 3 all set to support.

Meanwhile, the Oscar Piastri Burger will be on sale at Grill’d from today until the end of March.