Herta will join Cadillac F1 as a test and development driver ahead of the team’s 2026 debut while simultaneously competing full-time in Formula 2.

The move is designed to give him experience on European circuits and with Pirelli tyres, preparing him for a potential race seat in 2027.

Piastri, who himself navigated a rigorous junior career before breaking into F1, highlighted the benefits and limitations of testing.

“I mean, both have kind of different purposes in some ways. I think being on an F1 weekend, racing alongside F1, that’s an important thing,” said Piastri.

“His situation is a little bit different, because he’s obviously the Cadillac test driver already, so it’s not so much about getting yourself in front of the paddock and in front of eyeballs. Definitely being on an F1 weekend feels quite different to the racing I did before I was on an F1 weekend, so I think that’s definitely important.

“The F1 testing, obviously getting up to speed in an F1 car is an important thing, but that testing, it has a limit to its uses. The tyres are not representative. You’re often doing it in winter, or at times when the tracks are not that rubbered in. There’s other cars around. The cars are old. There are a lot of limits to it.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

“But certainly, getting up to speed in an F1 car, just getting your brain used to all the different things you can change, and the speed of which things happen. I’m sure he’ll be fine coming from Indy, but there’s definitely purposes for both.”

The F2 program will allow Herta to adapt to the technical challenges of European circuits and the nuances of Pirelli tyres, which differ significantly from those in IndyCar, which uses a Firestone tyre.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 during the Italian Grand Prix, Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss emphasised that a F1 race seat is far from guaranteed.

“I’m confident Colton will get his shot, but he’s got to earn it,” Towriss said.

“He’s not entitled to that seat; he’s not guaranteed the seat from that standpoint. He’s going over to prove that he belongs in Formula 1.”

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have been confirmed as Cadillac’s inaugural race drivers for 2026.