Oscar Piastri returned to winning ways in the Qatar Sprint, cutting into teammate Lando Norris’ championship lead.

The McLaren driver led from pole to flag, finishing 4.3s ahead of George Russell, with Norris third. Piastri’s third career Sprint win — all at Lusail — reduces his deficit to 22 points.

Max Verstappen climbed from sixth to fourth but could not pass Norris, leaving him three points behind Piastri and 25 off the championship lead.

Overtaking was rare, with Yuki Tsunoda fifth after penalties shuffled the order. Kimi Antonelli made one of only two on-track passes, capitalising on Fernando Alonso running wide. Alonso finished seventh ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Charles Leclerc overtook Liam Lawson for 13th after a difficult race.