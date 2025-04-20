Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were in a different postcode to the rest of the pack after the final running ahead of qualifying.

A late lap from Norris left him 0.024s clear of Piastri with George Russell was McLaren’s nearest rival, more than six-tenths adrift.

Jack Doohan found pace from Friday practice to significantly reduce the deficit to his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly.

Doohan was 15th fastest, 1.4s away from the ultimate pace, around three-tenths down on Gasly.

He was two places back from than Liam Lawson, who managed a 1:28.861s while Isack Hadjar in the other Racing Bulls was 11th, just a tenth quicker.