The livery design is part of a new collaboration between Hugo and Nigerian artist Slawn.

“Art meets speed, and I brought the madness,” said Slawn.

“Big love to Hugo and VCARB for trusting the vision.”

The livery was unveiled at the Flannels X store in London on the eve of the British Grand Prix.

The VCARB 02 features caricature-style street art, which will be mirrored in other parts of the team across the weekend, including apparel and the race suits.

The garage will become Slawn’s canvas on Thursday ahead of the race weekend.

“Slawn has established his name in the London art landscape with his famed graffiti aesthetic, rooted in his Yoruba heritage and London’s urban culture,” the team said.

“His work challenges traditional art norms and thrives on hype and disruption, making it a perfect synergy between VCARB and HUGO.

“This isn’t the first time Slawn has blended his bold-line work and street art flair into the world of sport, after he recently designed the Emirates FA Cup Trophy in May this year.”

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer said the livery was “unlike anything we’ve seen” in Formula 1,

“And that’s exactly why this collaboration felt right,” he said.

“Partnering with Hugo and Slawn has allowed us to push creative boundaries in a way that reflects the bold identity of our team.

“Silverstone is a massive moment in the season, and we’re proud to bring something completely original to our fans.”

James Foster, senior vice president of global marketing at Hugo Boss said: “Witnessing the big reveal of Slawn’s fresh, energetic art on the VCARB team’s new livery and his exciting takeover will consolidate Hugo’s ambition to take F1 further off-track and into culture.

“This collaboration is a brilliant demonstration of the power of going your own way, which is at the core of Hugo and VCARB’s DNA. All eyes will be on VCARB during the action at Silverstone.”