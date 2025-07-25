The four-time world champion was again pressed on the possibility of leaving the team ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, amid rumours linking him to Mercedes in 2026.

When asked whether there was a chance he wouldn’t be at Red Bull next year, Verstappen laughed off the question.

“There is also a possibility I don’t wake up tomorrow,” he said. “So then there is no driving at all. Life is unpredictable.

“But in general, I’m very happy where I’m at. And that was still the target that we set out when we signed the new deal that I would drive here until the end of my career.”

Despite being contracted through 2028, Verstappen’s future has been a hot topic in the paddock following reports of an exit clause in his deal and his proximity to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff during a recent holiday in Sardinia.

The Dutchman was quick to dismiss the social media storm that followed.

“I was swimming in the ocean at the time,” Verstappen said. “I don’t know. I don’t really care about these things.

“I went on holiday with my friends, my family. And when other people are there at the same time, that can happen. There are more people on the island than just me and Toto and the family.

“If you go to the same island, that can happen.”

Verstappen also addressed the exit of Horner, who was dismissed by Red Bull two weeks ago in a shock management shake-up that ended his two-decade reign as team principal.

Asked whether the decision could affect his own plans, Verstappen was firm.

“No, it doesn’t really,” he said. “I think people can have a difference of opinion here and then. And I actually expect that to happen because if everyone always agrees, there is a problem.

“You need to have difference of opinions. And yeah, that’s now something that we work with in a different direction. I’m excited about it.

“I don’t think it will matter at all for my decision in the future. And yet, the only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can make it, really.

“And like I said, the last one and a half years have not been what we want to be. Now we try and be more competitive this year a little bit, but for sure also with the new regulations.”

Verstappen said he was informed of Horner’s sacking a day before it became public, having maintained a strong relationship with Red Bull’s shareholders.

“I have a good relationship with them, you know, so I think it’s quite normal that they inform some people in the team before it goes out,” he said.

“I think it’s a standard practice. I gave them my opinion. And I keep that to myself. And if they want to say more about it, they will do. And you will hear about it.”

He also confirmed he had spoken to Horner since his departure.

“I’ve spoken to Christian. I spoke to him even today,” he added.

“In that sense, the relationship will never change. We’ve experienced so many things together in the team, and of course, great, emotional moments. From my side, the team feels like a second family, and Christian is included in that.

“I’m just incredibly thankful for all of the moments that we have lived together and there is a time that someone leaves a team, whether that is Christian or me, that happens. It’s what happens in sport. No one is there forever.

“Of course, it happened at a time when a lot of people didn’t expect it. But at the end of the day, I’m the driver and the management made a decision, and you have to continue.”

Verstappen currently sits third in the drivers’ championship, 69 points behind leader Oscar Piastri.